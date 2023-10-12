Jada Pinkett Smith Says Chris Rock Asked Her Out Amid Marriage Trouble With Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith got married in 1997.

Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed that she and her husband Will Smith have been separated since 2016, in a clip from her upcoming interview with NBC News. She added that they have been living “completely separate lives” and did not announce this earlier since they were “not ready” yet. She claimed that they were "exhausted with trying" by the time they parted ways. However, the couple does not intend to get a divorce. Now, the American actress has revealed that Chris Rock asked her out on a date at one point of time.

“I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I'd love to take you out.' And I was like, ‘What do you mean?' He was like, ‘Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?' I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumours.' He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that,” she told People Magazine.

The interview comes ahead of the release of Ms Pinkett Smith's forthcoming memoir, “Worthy”, which releases on October 17. It is to be noted that Chris Rock or his team has not yet responded to the same.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith got married in 1997 and share two children, 24-year-old son Jaden Smith and 21-year-old daughter Willow Smith.

The couple made news last year after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022 shouting "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth". Mr Rock had joked about Jada Pinkett and had said, "Can't wait for GI Jane 2," referring to her hair. It is to be noted that she has a condition called alopecia which causes hair loss. The “The Pursuit of Happyness” actor later apologised to both Mr Rock and the Academy for his behaviour.

In an Instagram post, he said, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.” He added, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Ms Pinkett Smith told People Magazine in an interview that at first, she assumed it was a staged joke. "It wasn't until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realised it wasn't a skit. I'm going to be by his side but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself."