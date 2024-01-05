Is Job-Hopping Is One Of The Best Wealth Hacks? Social Media Responds

The post received more than 400 comments from users.

"Job hopping" means changing jobs often, usually every one or two years. Many people, especially younger ones and those in fields like technology, do this. There are good and bad sides to job-hopping. Whether it's a good idea for you depends on your own situation and what you want for your career.

A survey on the advantages and disadvantages of frequently changing jobs was recently shared on Reddit, and it has received a significant amount of attention from users on social media.

A reddit user named TonyLiberty posted the poll, writing, "Job hopping every 2-3 years is one of the best wealth hacks."

"You create a higher baseline for your future earnings, such as a higher salary and bonuses, better stock options, and more opportunities for advancement. You may also find this: Benefits, Work culture Career growth Work-life balance. Job hopping may get a lot of bad press, but it's one of the best ways to increase your wealth over your lifetime," the post further said.

The post garnered over 400 comments from users, and their opinions were diverse and varied.

"Agree early in your career. Disagree later in your career," commented a user.

"This was me. I did this for years before finally finding the right company. Then they got bought by someone else. I got lucky. The new company is great so far. Hopefully I won't be going anywhere for a long time," wrote another user.

"I say every 3-4 years, and it need not be to another company, but moving laterally can help too. I've moved on average every 3-4 years within the same company, either laterally or through promotions. It has been key. If I wasn't able to move within the company, I'd look to move within 3-4 years. There is little benefit to staying in the same position and only getting raises every year for more than 4 years," commented a third user.