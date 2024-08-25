Iron Dome For Home: Anand Mahindra Finds Solution To Mumbai's Dengue Crisis

As dengue cases continue to surge across Mumbai, industrialist Anand Mahindra has proposed a unique solution to tackle the menace. On Saturday, the Mahindra Chairperson took to X to share a video of a compact laser-powered cannon that detects and kills mosquitoes.

"With dengue on the rise in Mumbai, I'm trying to figure out how to acquire this miniature cannon, invented by a Chinese man, which can seek out & destroy mosquitoes!" the businessman wrote on X.

The device, created by a Chinese engineer, works like a small-scale anti-missile defence system adapted to target mosquitoes, equipped with a radar system to detect them and a laser pointer to destroy them.

He created it by modifying the radar of an electric car to detect insects. What's more, the engineer has kept a detailed record of all the mosquitoes killed by the device in the form of a 'Death note'.

"An iron dome for your home," Anand Mahindra labelled the device.

The Iron Dome is a mobile air defence system developed by Israel to intercept and destroy short-range rockets, artillery shells, and mortar bombs fired from distances of 4 to 70 km. It was designed to protect populated areas from such attacks by intercepting and neutralising the incoming threats before they can cause damage.

Mumbai is currently grappling with a surge in mosquito-borne diseases, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reporting a sharp increase in cases of dengue, chikungunya, and leptospirosis in the first two weeks of August alone.