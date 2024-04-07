IPL Fan Paid Rs 4,500 For SRH Vs CSK Match, Ended Up Standing

Mr Ahmed's post about the missing seat went viral, sparking sympathy from many

A fan attending the SRH vs CSK IPL match faced a frustrating ordeal. Junaid Ahmed, upon reaching the stadium, discovered his assigned seat (J66) for which he paid Rs 4,500, was nowhere to be found. Disappointed, he shared his experience on social media platform X, requesting a refund. The missing seat forced him to watch the entire game held at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium yesterday while standing.

To bolster his claim, Mr Ahmed documented his experience. He shared a video searching for the missing seat, along with pictures of his expensive (Rs 4,500) ticket and himself standing in the crowded stadium during the match.

"Disappointed that I've booked a ticket and the number was J66 in the stand. Sorry to state that the seat doesn't exist, and I had to stand and enjoy the game. Do I get a refund and compensation for this?" reads the caption of Mr Ahmen's post on X on April 5.

Disappointed that I've booked a ticket and seat Number was J66 in Stand.



Sorry state that seat doesn't exist and had to stand and enjoy the game. Do I get a refund and compensation for this.#SRHvCSK#IPL2024@JayShah@BCCI@IPL@JaganMohanRaoA@SunRiserspic.twitter.com/0fwFnjk641 — Junaid Ahmed (@junaid_csk_7) April 5, 2024

Mr Ahmed's post about the missing seat went viral, sparking sympathy from many. Others even chimed in with similar ticketing mishaps at stadiums. However, the story took an unexpected turn, when Mr Ahmed followed up with a surprising update. During the match break, he located his missing seat wedged between sections J69 and J70! There had been a mix-up.

Many social media users, responding to Junaid's saga, felt he deserved some form of reimbursement for being forced to stand throughout the game due to the ticketing error.

A user wrote, "Bigger scam than black tickets."

Another user commented, "You must get the refund."

"IPL is full of scams," the third user wrote.

"Complain At The Consumer Forum, They Will Help You To Get A Full Refund," the fourth user wrote.

"You definitely need to ask a refund as the seat has been stolen by the organisers they need to compensate you without fail need to file a consumer case if the HCA doesn't listen," the fifth user wrote.



