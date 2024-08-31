iPhone 16 Launch: From Camera To Battery, Here's Everything We Know So Far

Apple Event 2024 will take place on September 9, Monday.

Apple is set to reveal its latest products in a keynote on Monday, September 9. The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be unveiled at the Apple Event 2024 next month. While Apple has remained tight-lipped about the specifics, various reports have provided insights into what we can expect in terms of pricing, features, and overall performance. So, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

Apple iPhone 16 series specifications

According to Forbes, the new iPhone models will have the software, iOS 18, pre-installed. While this is no surprise, the fact that there have been no visible changes between beta software versions 7 and 8 means that Apple is confident the software is in good enough shape, and there won't be the spectre of day-one updates on release day, as has happened with some products in the past.

Coming to display, the iPhone 16 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, with the Plus model offering a larger 6.7-inch screen. The Pro and Pro Max variants may come with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, per Mac Rumours.

The Pro models are expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smoother and more responsive user experience.

The battery capacities are anticipated to vary across the models. Some reports have suggested a change to the battery technology that could result in longer battery life or, more likely, the same battery life despite more capabilities demanding more energy.

Coming to cameras, Forbes reported that there will be no change as such. The next iPhones are expected to have cameras similar to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus - that is, one 48-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide. There's also a telephoto image created by cropping the central 12 megapixels on the 48-megapixel sensor.

While current iPhone models have different processors for the Pro and non-Pro handsets, it is rumoured that Apple will put the A18 chip in all the class of 2024 phones. This is because of one of the big advances this year: Apple Intelligence, the company's AI platform which needs a fast chip to work.

Apple iPhone 16 series design

At first glance, the Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are expected to resemble the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, at least from the front. At the back, the most noticeable change seems to be a reorientation of the two rear cameras, which will probably be vertical, not diagonal.

Then there's the Action Button, which will replace the mute/ring switch that has been on every iPhone up to the iPhone 15, apart from the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. On the opposite edge, there may be an all-new Capture Button as well, designed to take photos and shoot videos. And the colours will doubtless change, as well. The keynote invite has yellow, pink, blue, black and white in its animation. These could be the colours, per Forbes.

All these things will be confirmed on September 9, when Apple will host its fall event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.