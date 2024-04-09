iPhone 16 Buzz Grips The Internet: All We Know About Apple's Next Phone

iPhone 16 series' latest leak shows improvements in many features.

As anticipation builds for Apple's upcoming flagship launch, discussions surrounding the iPhone 16 are gaining momentum. Enthusiasts in the tech community are eagerly predicting various features, such as enhancements to the thermal system to improve performance, notable upgrades to the Pro models' cameras, and the possibility of a larger screen size. There are also murmurs about integrating artificial intelligence with the new A18 Bionic chip, which could lead to a more user-friendly experience. While these speculations suggest that the iPhone 16 could be a significant update, here are the rumoured features of the upcoming 2024 iPhone 16 lineup, according to MacRumors.

Bigger and Bolder Pro Displays: The iPhone 16 Pro models might come with supersized screens, reaching 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches for an even more captivating viewing experience.

Dedicated Capture Button: A rumoured "capture" button could be a game-changer, making photo and video capture quicker and more convenient.

Action Button for All: All iPhone 16 models might get a mysterious "action" button, hinting at exciting new ways to interact with your phone.

Speed Boost with A-Series Chip: The next-generation A-series chip promises a significant performance leap, making the iPhone 16 even faster and more responsive.

Standard Models Get an Ergonomic Upgrade: Standard iPhone 16 models could sport vertical camera buttons, offering a more natural and comfortable way to take pictures and videos.

Gearing Up for the Future with Wi-Fi 7: The iPhone 16 lineup is rumoured to be Wi-Fi 7-ready, providing users with blazing-fast wireless speeds and a smoother network experience.

According to MacRumors, Apple tested several designs for the standard iPhone 16 models but ultimately decided on a vertically aligned camera system with a pill-shaped camera bump. Prior iPhones have used a square-shaped camera bump to accommodate the diagonal lenses, but Apple is able to slim down the camera bump with the new lens arrangement.