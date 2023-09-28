iPhone 15 Heating Up? Prevention Tips And Fixes You Need To Know

Apple has also provided some guidance on its support page to address this issue.

Despite the innovative features and enhancements that these phones offer, a section of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro users have complained that the devices get too hot while charging. Some said that their phones generated extreme heat during phone calls or FaceTime.

While overheating can be a cause for concern, it's worth noting that the temperatures reported, around 42°C/107°F, fall within a generally safe range. According to a standard called ASTM C1055, which deals with heated surfaces that can cause burn injuries upon contact, these temperatures are not likely to result in permanent burns if you briefly touch them.

So, what can iPhone 15 users do to address this overheating problem? Several recommendations and guidelines have emerged:

Enable Auto-Brightness: It will allow your device to adjust its screen brightness based on ambient light. It can help deal with overheating and rapid battery drain.

Connectivity: It is advisable to turn off Bluetooth when not in use. Also, you can manage the Wi-Fi and AirDrop settings as per your daily needs.

Phone cover: Yes, cases protect the device from external damage but it can sometimes trap heat, contributing to the problem.

While these are practical user-initiated solutions, Apple has also provided some guidance on its support page to address this issue: