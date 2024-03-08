International Women's Day 2024: UN Lists 5 Challenges That Demand Our Attention

Nursery specialists and recipients of a UN Women initiative in El Salvador.

Once a year, on March 8th, the world comes together to celebrate International Women's Day. It's a day to recognise the amazing things women have done throughout history and across the globe. From social justice warriors to scientists, artists, and political leaders, women have made incredible contributions in every field imaginable.

International Women's Day isn't just about acknowledging the past, though. It's also a day to look towards the future and fight for an equal world. There are still many challenges women face, like getting paid the same amount as men for doing the same job, getting a good education, or having a say in how things are run.

This year, the United Nations is calling on everyone to "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress." They believe that by supporting women, we can make the world a better place for everyone. But there's more to it than just throwing money at the problem.

There are five key areas where we all need to work together: