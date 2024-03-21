International Day Of Forests 2024: History, Date, Significance And Other Things To Know

The battle against deforestation requires new technological advancements.

Forests, known as Earth's lungs, are vital for a balanced environment. They filter harmful carbon dioxide from the air and are essential for life. Unfortunately, deforestation, the large-scale cutting down of trees, threatens these irreplaceable ecosystems around the world.

Every March 21st, the International Day of Forests raises awareness about the critical role forests play in sustaining life on our planet. Forests provide food, water, and shelter for both animals and humans. They also lessen the impact of dangerous events like floods and climate change.

According to the United Nations, forests are home to a vast majority of the world's land-based wildlife, with over 60,000 different tree species. Despite their importance, we are losing a concerning amount of forest each year-an area roughly the size of Iceland.

International Day of Forests: History

In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly designated March 21 as the International Day of Forests to recognise and raise awareness about the importance of forests worldwide. This declaration urged governments to coordinate with citizens to conduct various activities, including tree-planting campaigns, at different levels. These initiatives are organized in collaboration with governments and other organizations by the United Nations Forum on Forests and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

International Day of Forests: Importance

As per the UNGA, "The United Nations Forum on Forests and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with governments, the Collaborative Partnership on Forests, and other relevant organisations in the field are responsible for organising the events and campaigns related to World Forestry Day."

The importance of the International Day of Forests is to spread awareness and give instructions at all levels to guarantee feasible forest management and biodiversity preservation. After all, healthy forests mean solid, healthy communities and prosperous economies.

Theme of 2024

The theme for International Day of Forests 2024 is Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World.

The battle against deforestation requires new technological advancements. With 10 million hectares lost annually due to deforestation and approximately 70 million hectares affected by fires, these innovations are essential for early warning systems, sustainable commodity production, and empowering Indigenous Peoples through land mapping and climate finance access.

Additionally, ecosystem restoration, including reforestation efforts, can significantly contribute to climate mitigation and enhance food security while pushing the boundaries of sustainable wood products. and enhance food security while promoting sustainable wood products.