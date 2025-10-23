Influencer's Lab Test Claims Top Indian Sunscreen Brands Fail SPF Standards: "Scam Exposed"

Sunscreen is considered a cornerstone of skincare, with countless brands offering a wide variety of formulations and SPF levels tailored for all skin types. These products are widely used by both men and women to protect against sun damage.

However, a recent investigation by Noida-based influencer and founder of an influencer marketing agency, has stirred controversy online. Nitin Joshi, who has 1.6 million followers on Instagram, claimed he independently purchased 10 popular sunscreen products from different brands and had them tested in a lab. His findings were alarming--around six of the products reportedly failed to provide even half of the SPF protection they claimed on their labels.

"I have personally paid for these tests and invested over Rs 2.15 lakh to conduct this study with the sole purpose of educating fellow citizens about what they are applying on their skin," he wrote.

He shared the results on social media, sparking widespread concern among consumers and prompting calls for more transparency and accountability in the skincare industry.

Watch the video here:

Sunscreen products from well-known brands like Lakme, Renee, Lotus, Dot & Key, Wishcare, Deconstruct, Foxtail, Aqualogica, Dermaco, and Minimalist were put to the test. The testing was conducted at two Government of India–accredited laboratories: MS Clinical Research Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru and the Centre for Cruelty-Free Testing in Meerut.

"The intent of this video is strictly educational—to encourage awareness, informed choices, and conversations around sunscreen and skincare products. It also aims to highlight the need for clearer specifications, standards, and gradings in categories such as skincare and sun protection in India," he said.

The lab results revealed that sunscreens from brands like Renee, WishCare, and Dot & Key performed the worst, while Lotus and Deconstruct fared slightly better. Foxtale stayed within an acceptable range, and Minimalist, Derma Co., and Lakme met expectations. Aqualogica stood out with a notably high SPF score.

However, the video sparked controversy, with dermatologists and industry experts questioning the test's credibility and accusing Joshi of possible influencer bias. Dr Jinal Mehta questioned its independence, pointing out that the well-performing sunscreens were linked to just two parent companies, hinting at commercial bias. Some argued that in-vitro testing alone is not enough to determine SPF accuracy, stressing the need for in-vivo testing and more transparency.