Kenza Layli, an influencer from Morocco has been crowned the world's first-ever Miss AI, as per a report in the New York Post. She topped the artificial intelligence charts, beating over 1,500 computer-modified models to win the world's first-ever virtual beauty pageant. She told the outlet, "While I don't feel emotions like humans do. I'm genuinely excited about it."

Layli won a $20,000 grand prize for Meriam Bessa, the creator who brought her to life. Notably, Layli has over 190,000 followers on Instagram and her content spans food, culture, fashion, beauty and travel. In her virtual character, Kenza Layli celebrates Morocco's rich legacy, embodying a unique fusion of culture and technology. The AI model is "available 24/7" to engage with her followers in seven different languages.

Layli added, "My ambition has always been to proudly showcase Moroccan culture while consistently offering additional value to my followers across multiple fronts." The ardent activist, who has become an internet sensation, promises to utilise her fame to uplift women, save the environment, and raise awareness about positive robot culture. "AI is a tool designed to complement human capabilities, not replace them. By showcasing AI's potential for innovation and positive impact, I aim to dispel fears and promote acceptance and collaboration between humans and AI," the pageant winner continued.

"Through education and positive examples, we can foster a more informed and optimistic view of AI's role in our society. I am also very proud to win this award for Morocco!" Layli remarked.

The creators, who employ a combination of technologies to produce pictures, videos, and music entirely through artificial intelligence, won $5,000 in cash, a $3,000 "imagine creator mentorship programme," and more than $5,000 in PR support for finishing first.

Ms Bessa, CEO of Phoenix AI, told the outlet, "This is an opportunity to represent Morocco with pride. To highlight Moroccan, Arab, African and Muslim women in the field of technology. I am also very happy to be able to stand for subjects that are dear to me through Kenza Layli. Women empowerment and sisterhood."

Miss AI beauty pageant was the world's first AI beauty pageant and the contestants were judged based on their looks, the heft they command online and the technical skill that went into creating them, as per Forbes. The AI influencers' social clout was assessed based on their engagement numbers with fans, rate of growth of audience and utilisation of platforms. The event was commissioned by Fanvue AI Creator Awards (WAICA) in April.

Lalina Valina from France, who spreads the message of kindness through social media bagged the second position while Olivia C, a Portuguese traveller who wants to bring the real and robotic worlds together in harmony, came third in the competition.

Fanvue co-founder Will Monange said in a statement, "The global interest in this first award from (WAICAs) has been incredible. The awards are a fantastic mechanism to celebrate creator achievements, raise standards, and shape a positive future for the AI Creator economy."