Influencer Asks Companies In Karnataka To Invest In Bihar, Sparks Meme Fest

Upasana Mishra extended a warm invitation to Karnataka companies to invest in her state.

Bengaluru, India's IT capital experienced a surge in violence on December 27, after shops and malls were vandalised over displaying non-Kannada boards by activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada outfit. Amid the prevailing tension, Upasana Mishra, an influencer from Bihar, extended a warm invitation to Karnataka companies to invest in her state.

''On behalf of the whole of Bihar, I'm inviting all companies of Karnataka to come & invest in Bihar, ill help you to set up everything. Bihar is a broad-minded state and we welcome you all. Jai Bihar. Jai Hind,” she wrote on X in a post shared on December 28.

Here is the tweet:

On behalf of the whole of Bihar I'm inviting to all companies of Karnataka,



Come & invest in Bihar, we will help you to set up everything. Bihar is a broad minded state and we welcome you all.



Jai Bihar

Jai Hind — Guddi (@mishraverse) December 28, 2023

The post went viral, elicing both serious discussion as well as hilarious memes and jokes. Many commented on Bihar's infrastructure challenges while others simply wrote funny comments.

One user wrote, ''Guddi, Bihar needs a stable and progressive policy making. Nitish was great in his first 2 terms, dont know what happened to him. Bihar has some of the most intelligent people in the world ! Some of my best friends here, are the most sharpest I have ever met. I have a friend who is working with a high tech firm here leading and building first version of multi-modal hierarchical planning AI. Problem is rampant division by local politicians in Bihar.''

Another commented, ''Even people don't travel to Bihar for vacation, leave alone setting up industry there.''

A third said, ''Joking, right? You guys have the dubious reputation of stealing railway tracks.'' Yet another wrote, ''Once Patna metro completed Companies wil surely come.. even many companies are moving to Indore, Ahemdabad and Lucknow.. don't worry next decade is of North.. everyone understands the importance of investment..'' The Bengaluru civic body's latest directive, asking shops to ensure their signboards have at least 60 per cent Kannada, has brought the Hindi vs Kannada debate in Karnataka back under the spotlight. Tushar Giri Nath, chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, has said commercial stores in the civic body's jurisdiction will face legal action if they fail to follow the signboard order.





