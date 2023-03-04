Influencer Andrew Tate Suffering From Lung Cancer, Claims Manager

Andrew Tate is an online influencer and self-described misogynist.

Andrew Tate, a controversial internet personality, who is in a Romanian jail after being arrested on human trafficking charges, is reportedly suffering from lung cancer, as per a report in the New York Post.

Mr Tate has a lesion in his right upper lung that has to be removed, according to a copy of his medical file that has been making the rounds online. The report, which is from King's College Hospital London in Dubai, stated: "The findings are nonspecific. The differential diagnosis includes a hamartoma, however the size of the lesion, the satellite nodules and infiltration of the surrounding tissue are findings suspicious for a more aggressive neoplastic lesion (carcinoid tumour, calcific. metastases). Tissue biopsy is recommended."

According to the report, Mr Tate has been undergoing treatment since before his arrest on December 29. The lesion on his upper right lung, according to his medical team, may be an indication of a rare, slow-growing cancer called a carcinoid tumour.

As per a report in Marca, Mr Tate's manager, who goes by the name The Sartorial Shooter, took to Instagram to inform that the news about the influencer is true. He posted on his story, "Ok a lot of people are asking me if Tate lung cancer story is true. Yes it's true, I was the one driving with him to and from the hospitals in Dubai. I don't have any more specifics to share."

Mr Tate's lawyer asked Romanian judges to release him so he could travel to Dubai for treatment. However, officials in Romania turned him down, ruling that he could continue receiving treatment in their country itself, The Post noted.

The British-American former kickboxer, along with his younger brother and two Romanian women are under investigation for allegedly "forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking and rape". They allegedly compelled women into "forced labour and pornographic acts" for "substantial financial benefits".

The assets of the Tate brothers, including a collection of high-end vehicles, were taken by Romanian police during raids on multiple properties connected to them as part of the investigation.