Andrew Tate Complains His Prison Cell Has 'Cockroaches, Lice And Bed Bugs'

Andrew Tate's custody has been extended till February 27.

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, who is in custody in Romania on human trafficking charges, has complained of the "inhumane" conditions he is living under in the prison, according to a Newsweek report. In an email sent to his followers on his website, Tate highlighted that his prison cell "has no light" and the bleak conditions include "cockroaches, lice and bed bugs". The former kickboxer was arrested last month on charges of forming an organised crime group to exploit women.

"I will send you my daily lessons from unjust imprisonment. They are trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light. Cockroaches, lice and bed bugs are my only friends at night," Tate wrote in the email, according to Newsweek.

"When the guards bring me to and from the courtroom, I stay absolutely respectful. They try to pour hatred into my heart. But Please and Thank You stick with me at all times. My prison guards are just performing their job, they have families to feed," he further said.

In the message titled "My first email from imprisonment", Tate said these things won't break him.

"In times of hardship, do not forget your manners. They are trying to break my Iron Mind with unjust imprisonment. They can't beak me."

Tate's brother Tristan and two other Romanian nationals were also arrested along with him on December 29. They were initially sent to 30-day custody, but a court last week extended it till February 27.

Prosecutors said that Tate brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.

The victims were then taken to properties on the outskirts of the capital Bucharest and through physical violence and mental intimidation were sexually exploited by being forced to produce pornographic content for social media sites that generated large financial gain, prosecutors said.

But Tate has denied all the charges. "They know we have done nothing wrong. This file is completely empty. Of course it's unjust, there is no justice in Romania unfortunately," the influencer told reporters yesterday as he was brought in for further questioning by anti-organised crime prosecutors.

Asked whether he has hurt women, Tate said: "Of course not."

Romanian authorities have also seized several luxury cars from Tate's villa on the outskirts of Romania's capital Bucharest.