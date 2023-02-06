Influencer Andrew Tate To Donate $100 Million To Protect Men From...

It is still unclear whether the tweet was sent by Andrew Tate himself.

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, who is in custody in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges, on Sunday stated that he has updated his will from prison.

Mr Tate, his brother and two Romanian citizens were arrested by prosecutors last year in December on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group to exploit women. The former kickboxer and others have denied the allegations, a stance he maintains on Twitter - which he has continued to use since he has been imprisoned.

Now, on Sunday, Mr Tate tweeted he has updated his will from the Romanian prison. He revealed that he would donate 100 million dollars to start a charity to protect men from "false accusations".

I updated my will from prison.



I will be donating 100 million to start a charity to protect men from false accusations. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 5, 2023

It is still unclear whether the tweet was sent by Andrew Tate himself or by someone else controlling his account.

Romanian authorities believe that Mr Tate and other suspects held multiple women against their will and forced them to perform sex acts while being filmed. The arrest of the Tate brothers, and the other two Romanian citizens, took place soon after the former kickboxer boasted about his car collection and their huge emissions to climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Romanian authorities have already seized 11 cars, including $2.9 million Bugatti Chiron, of the controversial social media influencer, as well as a number of buildings including one where the brothers lived and allegedly held six young women.

Meanwhile, last month it was reported that Mr Tate has complained of the "inhumane" conditions he is living under in the prison. In an email sent to his followers on his website, Tate highlighted that his prison cell "has no light" and the bleak conditions include "cockroaches, lice and bed bugs".