Influencer Andrew Tate Dismisses Lung Cancer Claims, Says He Will Live '5,000 More Years'

Andrew Tate said that his lungs have the capacity of an "Olympic athlete".

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who is in a Romanian jail after being arrested on human trafficking charges, has denied having lung disease and has stated that he will live "at least 5000 more years" after a copy of his medical file went viral online. This also came after his manager, who goes by the name The Sartorial Shooter, took to Instagram yesterday, to inform that the news about the influencer is true.

The influencer took to Twitter to dismiss the rumours. Mr Tate added that his lungs have the capacity of an "Olympic athlete". He said in a tweet, "I do not have cancer. My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage. In fact, I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete."

"There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle. True warriors are scarred both inside and out," he added.

He believes that "as one of the most influential men on the face of the planet", it is estimated that he would survive for "at least 5000 more years".

"It is important for the good of humanity that I live as long as possible. At my current strength levels, I estimate to survive for at least 5000 more years. With this in mind, I take my medical care extremely seriously," the kickboxer continued in a Twitter thread.

Furthermore, he mentioned about his checkup before his arrest in Romania. "I had a regular checkup organized in Dubai pre-detention. The doctors were extremely interested in the scar on my lung. They do not understand how I survive without treatment. They do not know the secrets of Wudan. But this battle has long passed," the influencer concluded.

The British-American former kickboxer, along with his younger brother and two Romanian women are under investigation for allegedly "forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking and rape". The group allegedly compelled women into "forced labour and pornographic acts" for "substantial financial benefits".