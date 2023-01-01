IndiGo Official Helps Six-Month Pregnant Woman With Nausea Medication, Internet Is All Hearts

Mr Abhishek visited five other pharmacies in search of the precise tablet, but was unable to find it.

Nowadays, fights and disputes between passengers and flight crew members are rather typical. However, there are a few instances which leave your heart warm and make you believe in humanity. One such instance is of an IndiGo official helping a pregnant woman who suffered nausea while being stuck at Odisha's Bhubaneswar Airport after a three-hour delay in her flight. Mr Abhishek, the airline official at the check-in area, offered help as her husband Parth Bhanushali frantically searched for some anti-nausea medication and the touching tale has earned him accolades online.

The story was shared by Humans of Bombay on Instagram. They mentioned that the couple was tired and with their flight delayed, frustration crept in. "The situation only became worse when she said, 'My anti-nausea medication is over.' It was the only thing that kept her sickness at bay," Mr Bhanushali told the portal. Another hurdle was that there was no pharmacy at the airport.

He hurried to find a solution and approached employees at the check-in area after seating the six-month pregnant woman. Mr Abhishek stepped in and asked him to take his wife to the on-duty doctor. However, it was in vain because the nearest pharmacy was 3 kilometres from the airport. The IndiGo staffer volunteered to assist the man after realising he knew no one in the city.

Mr Bhanushali added, "Abhishek suggested I ask a friend to get me the medicine. But when I told him, 'I know nobody in the city,' he paused for a few seconds and said, 'I'll go and get it'."

However, Mr Bhanushali was worried that Mr Abhishek would not be able to identify the correct medicine. "Right after, he left. But we couldn't exchange numbers due to the airline's policy, so we had no way to contact each other. I was scared that he'd return empty-handed, unable to identify the medicine. Worried, I waited with my wife, trying to pacify her," he told Humans of Bombay.

Also Read: Video Shows Fight Between IndiGo Crew And Passenger, Internet Divided

Mr Abhishek visited five other pharmacies in search of the precise tablet, but was unable to find it. Instead, he purchased the same medication under a different name and returned to the couple within 25 minutes, who was pleasantly surprised. Mr Abhishek also refused to take any money from Mr Bhanushali. "When Abhishek handed the pills over to me, he refused to take any money. I asked him, 'Will the airline reimburse you?' and he replied, 'No sir, I am doing this because I care.'," he added.

The woman's health improved within 15 minutes of taking the medication, and her husband exhaled a sigh of relief. "It was all thanks to Abhishek. So, I insisted until he let me pay for it, even though it was only 250 rupees... because it was the least I could do. I know that his random act of kindness is worth so much more. It's priceless," he told Humans of Bombay.