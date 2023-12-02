India's S8UL Named 'Content Creator Of The Year' Second Time In A Row

S8UL, India's leading Esports organisation, has once again won the prestigious 'Esports Content Creator of the Year' award at the Global Esports Awards 2023 in Las Vegas.

S8ul Esports is an Indian team formed through a partnership between two major esports groups, Team SouL and 8bit. They compete in esports titles like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Free Fire. Founded by industry veterans Naman Mathur (Mortal), Animesh Agarwal (8Bit Thug), and Lokesh Jain (Goldy), S8UL's consecutive win marks a historic moment, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in both the Indian and international Esports scenes.

Esports Awards made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, stating, “They have done it again @S8ulesports sent @Mortal04907880 to collect the award for Esports Content Creator of the Year Presented by @Xfinity.”

THEY HAVE DONE IT AGAIN @S8ulesports sent @Mortal04907880 to collect the award for Esports Content Creator of the Year Presented by @Xfinitypic.twitter.com/JGQTDeezun — Esports Awards (@esportsawards) December 1, 2023

They achieved this remarkable victory by surpassing strong global competitors, including Christian ‘IWDominate' Rivera, Timothy ‘ITZTIMMY' An, The Score Esports, One True King, Judo Sloth, Last Free Nation, Loud, Tribo Gaules, and other well-known figures.

S8UL's official account wrote on X, “We are honoured to be recognized as Content Creator of the Year at @esportsawards 2023, marking a victorious end to the year! Massive thanks to our entire loving community. This is for you!”

We are honored to be recognized as Content Creator of the Year at @esportsawards 2023, marking a victorious end to the year! ????



Massive thanks to our entire loving community. This is for you! ❤️????#EsportsAwards2023pic.twitter.com/EZoYru37UH — S8UL (@S8ulesports) December 1, 2023

"Winning the 'Content Group of the Year' award last year was an incredible milestone for us, and to follow it up with another one this year is beyond words to express our gratitude,” Lokesh Jain aka Goldy said after their big win, reports The Bridge. He added, “This achievement is a testament to our dedication, the hard work of our creators, and the endless support from our fans. S8UL has changed the way gaming and content is perceived in India. We are not just creating content but we are shaping the future of Indian Esports & gaming creators economy on a global scale."

S8UL has been a pioneer in gaming content in India. They have united some of the best gaming content creators, entertaining millions of loyal viewers daily. Their high-calibre Esports talent, including Mortal, Scout, Payal, Mamba, Snax, Rega, Krutika, Sidd, Kaashvi, and others, has consistently won various Esports titles.