'India's Biggest Plate' Named After Sonu Sood In Hyderabad

Actor Sonu Sood was honoured by a Hyderabad restaurant recently. "India's biggest plate" was named after the actor, the plate can cater to 20 people at a time. The plate was made by Gismat Arabic Mandi (Jail Theme) restaurant and has been named after the actor.

The 'Sonu Sood plate' is touted to be the biggest plate in the country. The actor shared the news on his social media handle along with the pictures from the event.

He wrote, "India's Biggest Plate" is now named after me Being a vegetarian guy who eats little food can't have a plate on his name that caters to 20 people at a time Humbled."

The launch event was held at the Kondapur branch, Hyderabad. At the launch, fans were present at the restaurant to just catch a glimpse of the actor.

The pictures of the launch were shared 3 hours ago and it has collected over 7 lakh likes on Instagram with several comments.

A user commented, "I really appreciate your efforts and you truly deserve this but we would have been happier to see a vegetarian biggest plate instead of watching so many dead animals in your plate sir. I am one of those who got benefitted from Sonu Sood foundation joint efforts with SpiceJet when you bring us to India from Philippines during Covid."

Another user wrote, "Are you seriously happy seeing dead bodies of animals on the plate @sonu_sood . You are a hero, don't you think you should be supportive of animal rights as well. If you can't change people's way of life , Atleast don't be a part of their sufferings. Indirectly you too are contributing to animals pain. Please refrain from doing this."

"Sir you are my inspiration," the third user wrote.