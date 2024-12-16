Advertisement

Indian-Origin CEO Asks If He "Should Get A Green Card". Elon Musk Reacts

Mr Srinivas, who has been pursuing a green card for the past three years, sought advice from Musk regarding his application status.

Indian-Origin CEO Asks If He "Should Get A Green Card". Elon Musk Reacts
Elon Musk's single-word answer went viral

A recent social media exchange between Elon Musk and Aravind Srinivas, the Indian-origin CEO of Perplexity AI, has garnered significant attention. Mr Srinivas, who has been pursuing a green card for the past three years, sought advice from Musk regarding his application status.

Srinivas posed the question, "I think I should get a green card. Wdyt?" on X. While the tweet received various responses, Elon Musk's single-word answer, "Yes," generated a flurry of activity. Mr Srinivas responded with red heart and folded hands emojis to express his appreciation."

Perplexity, an AI-powered search engine, is supported by several prominent investors, including Jeff Bezos. Founded in 2022 by Aravind Srinivas, Andy Konwinski, Denis Yarats, and Johnny Ho, the company is currently led by Mr Srinivas as CEO.

An IIT Madras alumnus, Srinivas went on to complete his PhD at the University of California, Berkeley. He began his career as a research intern at OpenAI and later held similar roles at leading tech companies like Google and DeepMind. Before co-founding Perplexity, he returned to OpenAI as a research scientist.

This isn't the first time the SpaceX CEO has engaged with Aravind Srinivas' posts. Just days ago, he responded to a post from the Indian-origin CEO about his wait for a green card.

"We have an upside down system that makes it hard for highly talented people to come to America legally, but trivial for criminals to come here illegally. Why is easier to get in illegally as a murderer than legally as a Nobel Laureate? @realDonaldTrump and DOGE will fix this," Musk wrote, referencing the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

