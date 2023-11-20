''Great Leaders...'': Edelweiss's Radhika Gupta On Rohit Sharma Crying After World Cup Loss

Australia lifted the coveted trophy for the 6th time in their history.

Millions of fans were left heartbroken and dejected after Team Australia beat India by 6 wickets in the World Cup final. The Indian cricket team's dream of winning the Cricket World Cup 2023 for the third time in its history ended on a sour note, as Australia secured a comfortable victory in the final, lifting the coveted trophy for the 6th time in their history. Several players also couldn't control their tears including Team India captain Rohit Sharma who made his way back to the dressing room with moist eyes. The picture has gone viral, evoking emotions on social media.

Reacting to Mr Sharma's gut-wrenching picture, Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta said that even great leaders had their bad days and weeping did not make them weak. "Great leaders also have bad days. And shedding a tear doesn't make you weak. A billion hearts giving you captain," Ms Gupta wrote on X on Sunday.

See the tweet here:

Great leaders also have bad days.



And shedding a tear doesn't make you weak.



A billion hearts giving you ❤️ captain. pic.twitter.com/uMwxIlIuY5 — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) November 19, 2023

Several internet users agreed with the tweet and extended support to the Indian captain.

One user wrote, ''Rohit Sharma incase you happen to read this post, pls know that the team and you made us very proud. We are with you all through. Well played Team India.'' Another commented, ''O Captain! my Captain! Our fearful trip is done, The ship has weather'd every rack, the prize we sought is won. Men showing emotions are the sexiest. India loves you Captain!''

A third said, ''We stay behind #MenInBlue through thick and thin.''

In the chase of 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

Rohit Sharma admitted that they lost to a better team. "The result has not gone our way. We were not good enough today. We tried everything but it wasn't supposed to be. 20-30 runs more would have been good, KL and Kohli were stitching a good partnership and we were looking at 270-280 but we kept losing wickets," he said after the match.