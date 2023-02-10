India Finds Huge Lithium Reserves, Here's Why It's A Big Deal

Currently, India is import-dependent for many minerals like lithium. (Representational Pic)

The Indian government on Thursday announced that large reserve of lithium has been found for the first time in the country. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) said that 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves have been found in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Lithium is a light metal used in many fields, including treatment on bipolar disorder, helping to stabilise wild mood swings caused by the illness, according to Live Science. The name, lithium, comes from "lithos," the Greek word for "stone."

Lithium and electric vehicles

Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in batteries of electric vehicles (EVs).

The batteries made with lithium and ion have higher energy densities than lead-acid batteries or nickel-metal hydride batteries, so it is possible to make the battery size smaller than others while retaining the same storage capacity.

With the EV push from governments the world over, the element has become very crucial in the manufacturing of these vehicles.

Why the discovery is a big deal for India?

India has lately been looking to strengthen its supply of key minerals, including lithium, that will be critical for furthering its electric vehicle plans.

Earlier, the mines ministry had said that to strengthen the critical mineral supply chain for emerging technologies, the government is taking several proactive measures to secure minerals, including lithium, from Australia and Argentina.

Currently, India is import-dependent for many minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt.

Fifty per cent of the deposits are concentrated in three South American countries - Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile. Thus, these lithium reserves become a big deal for India as it will help expand its penetration of EVs in the coming years.

Speaking at a Central Geological Programming board meeting on Thursday, Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said that whether it is a mobile phone or a solar panel, critical minerals are required everywhere.

In order to become self-reliant, it is very important for the country to find out critical minerals and also process it, he added.