Australian Man Dies From Snake Bite In Front Of Wife: Report

The species of the snake has not been confirmed. (Representative pic)

A man in Australia died from a suspected venomous snakebite in front of his wife before paramedics could arrive. According to New Zealand Herald, the man, aged in his 60s, was bitten on his hand at a private property in Queensland on Saturday. The species of the snake has not been confirmed, but it is believed that the unnamed man died after being bitten by an eastern brown snake.

As per the outlet, the father of the two died at Lockyer Valley, which is about 50 kilometres from Brisbane. His neighbour Michelle Vedredi said that she received multiple calls and messages from family and friends following the tragedy.

"There were asking if I was okay because the helicopter had been and there were four ambulances and cop cars," Ms Vedredi said. "Someone told me they could hear his wife screaming through the fence for help before ambulances got there," she told Courier Mail.

Also Read | US Man Swallows Condom-Wrapped Banana During "Hormonal Rage" Fit

According to Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers contractor Heather McMurray, Queensland is experiencing a snake season, which started in October and will be ending in April. "The heat and the humidity is certainly bringing (snakes) out - the pythons are loving the humidity and the brown snakes are loving the hot, dry days," she said.

Meanwhile, the Australian police have prepared a report for the coroner and are not treating the tragic death as suspicious.

In Australia, snakes sometimes slither into suburban backyards and homes. When the weather gets warm, they lounge in the sun. When it gets hot, people seek out cool places, such as a wall crevice, under a refrigerator, under a grill, or behind an air conditioner. When it gets too hot and dry, they seek places with moisture, as some Australians are quickly learning.

A few days back, an Australian man in Hervey Bay, Queensland, also found a huge 4-foot snake in the toilet. snake-catcher Katie Airey of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers was called to the scene. Her husband, Drew Godfrey, who is also with Hervey Bay Snake Catchers, said that when the man went to use the bathroom and lifted the toilet seat, he found the reptile trapped inside. Fortunately, the snake was a common tree snake, Dendrelaphis punctulata, a species that is harmless to people and is not poisonous.