In A First, Tiger Seen In Himachal Pradesh's Simbalbara National Park

The first camera trap image of tiger recorded in Himachal Pradesh.

The Himachal Pradesh wildlife department has good news for the wildlife lovers in the state, as the Shimla Wildlife Division has said that it has found the actual presence of a tiger in the state.

The Shimla Wildlife Division has shared a tweet that contains the image of the first ever tiger found in the territory of Himachal Pradesh. The division also said that this is the first camera trap image of a tiger recorded in Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing the image, the wildlife division posted a caption that reads, "Welcoming the King to our Jungle. First record of a tiger at Simbalbara National Park and the first camera trap image of a tiger recorded in Himachal Pradesh. Courtesy regular Wildlife monitoring by our staff led by Range Officer Sh Surender Singh."

Simbalbara National Park is situated in Himachal Pradesh's Paonta Valley, close to the state's border with Haryana. It is also known as Colonel Sher Jung National Park.

With the effort done by the forest department in India, the number of tigers is increasing in the country. A few days ago, a video shot by some tourists in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve also went viral. The cameras of tourists visiting the sprawling forests of Panna Tiger Reserve captured four tiger cubs playing around their mother, a magnificent tigress.

The Panna Tiger Reserve is located on Vindhya Hill in northern Madhya Pradesh, which is a critical tiger habitat with a fragile dry deciduous forest.

At Judi Nala and Pulia, a tigress was visible standing between the tourist vehicles on both sides, and her cubs were in the nearby forest. The people in the video appeared thrilled to see the majestic animal.

Meanwhile, the estimated count of tigers in India had increased from 1,411 in 2006 to 2,967 in 2018, according to the last census report.

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Madhya Pradesh regained the top position in the 2018 tiger census after being found to be home to 526 felines, two more than Karnataka (524). Uttarakhand held the third position with 442 big cats.