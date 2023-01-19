'I'm Not Doing That': Kamala Harris Refuses To Take knee With Biden For Photo-Op

Kamala Harris at the photo-op at White House. (AFP Photo)

The White House organised a ceremony this week to honour the United States' leading basketball team, but it took an awkward turn. US President Joe Biden got down on one knee for a photo-op with the Golden Star Warriors, but Vice President Kamala Harris refused to bend the knee, saying "I'm not doing that". The video of the incident has been circulating on social media. According to Fox News, Mr Biden and Ms Harris were discussing how the photo was going to be taken. While the President got down on a knee, Ms Harris refused.

"I'm not doing that," the US Vice President said with a smile, as seen in the now-viral clip of the event that took place on Tuesday.

Watch the video:

Kamala Harris refuses to drop to her knees in front of an entire NBA team.



Kamala shouts “I'm not doing that!”



Joe Biden in turn gets on his knees before the Golden State Warriors.



White House crowd awkwardly gasps.pic.twitter.com/fVwcDSCaKP — Patriot Alerts (@alerts___) January 17, 2023

The coach of the basketball team is heard saying "No" as the US President gets down on a knee, even shaking his right hand to wave him off. But Mr Biden smiled and continued.

Ms Harris, meanwhile, moved in between Warriors superstar Steph Curry and veteran Andre Iguodala as the photos were taken, as per the Fox News report.

After the photo was clicked, Mr Biden stood up and moved into a crouching stance, as seen in the video. The basketball team, meanwhile, cheered on.

The New York Post said that during his speech, the gaffe-prone President fumbled while pronouncing Ms Harris' name.

Ms Harris' gesture, meanwhile, generated a lot of reactions on Twitter.

"The country is in such good hands," said one user. "Warriors are happy to meet the worst administration of our lifetime but won't visit when Trump is in office... weakest team in sports," said another.

The Warriors visited the White House to celebrate their latest win in NBA Championship after skipping these ceremonies during Mr Trump's term in 2017 and 2018.