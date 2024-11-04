'I'm A Product Of Poverty': Cardi B Slams Elon Musk Over 'Puppet' Remark

Musk took a swipe at Cardi B

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has publicly criticized Elon Musk after he called her a "puppet" supporting Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Musk, an avid Donald Trump supporter, took a swipe at Cardi B, responding to a Trump fan account's post featuring a clip of her at a rally in Milwaukee for Harris.

"Another puppet who can't even talk without being fed the words," Mr Musk said in a quote tweet, referring to a teleprompter malfunction that caused Cardi B to stall until she was handed her speech notes on a phone.

Cardi B quickly responded, "I'm not a puppet, Elon. I'm a daughter of two immigrant parents who worked hard to provide for me!" She continued, "I'm a product of welfare, section 8, poverty, and the reality of a system that's set up against you... But you wouldn't know anything about that. You don't understand the American struggle. PS fix my algorithm."

I'm not a puppet Elon.. I'm a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I'm a product of welfare, I'm a product of section 8, I'm a product of poverty and I'm a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don't… https://t.co/BBYQ2O0KYJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 2, 2024

Musk, who was born in South Africa to wealthy parents, including his father Errol Musk, who reportedly held a stake in a Zambian emerald mine, has faced criticism for his remarks on socioeconomic issues.

At the rally, Cardi B delivered a powerful speech on women's rights, condemning Donald Trump's alleged sexism. "Just like Kamala Harris, I've been the underdog, underestimated and discredited. Women have to work ten times harder to prove themselves, and still, we're questioned. I can't stand a bully, and like Kamala, I'll always stand up to one."

The 2024 U.S. presidential election is set for November 5.