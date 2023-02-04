'If I Win...': DJ Diplo Challenges Shah Rukh Khan To Play A Game Of Cricket

The video has accumulated more than 56,000 likes and over 968,000 views.

American DJ and music producer Diplo was in India to perform at the global music festival Lollapalooza in Mumbai. But instead of prepping for his performance, the first thing the musician did after landing in the country was to play cricket. Taking to Instagram, the DJ shared a fun video in which he was seen showing off his batting skills.

"Landed in India and went straight to play cricket," Diplo wrote in the caption of his post.

Take a look below:

In the video, Diplo, wearing a white t-shirt and beige trousers, was seen asking a person about how to play cricket. Moments later, he was seen entering the field and holding a bat in his hand. As a kid bowled to the DJ, he managed to tap and hit the ball at a good distance. The crowd in the background even cheered for the musician, while he looked at the camera and said, "we did it, we did it, we did it."

DJ Diplo shared the clip a few days back and since then it has accumulated more than 56,000 likes and over 968,000 views. The reel impressed his followers as well as a number of celebrities.

"At this point @diplo needs an OCI card," wrote American rapper Raja Kumari. "Come back to perform for the IPL @mumbaiindians let's go!" commented singer Arjun Kanungo.

"Diplo is a lifestyle," said one Instagram user. "Solid Batting my boyyyy," wrote another.

In the comment section of his post, Diplo even challenged 'Pathaan' superstar Shah Rukh Khan to a game of cricket. "I challenge @iamsrk to a game of cricket. if I win I get a cameo in your next movie," he wrote.

Meanwhile, after sharing the cricket video, Diplo even shared an emotional tribute to India. He shared a throwback photo of himself from his struggling days and recalled leaving his country behind and travelling to Delhi to discover and learn new music.

"The feeling to be invited back to a India every few years to perform is so humbling and a blessing because if it wasn't for my trial by fire as a young man in India. I wouldn't be the artist and man I am today," the musician wrote on Instagram.