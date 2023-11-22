ICC Bans Transgender Players From International Women's Cricket

In September, Danielle McGahey became the first transgender player to feature in international cricket

In a major policy decision, The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday banned transgender cricketers from participating in women's cricket at the highest level. Transgender players who have been through any form of male puberty will be prohibited from competing in international women's games regardless of whether or not they have undergone surgery or gender reassignment treatment, Guardian reported.

The ICC said it was taking the decision to protect the integrity of international women's game and the safety of players. The board finalised the new policy after a nine-month consultation process with cricket's stakeholders, with the final decision taken by the board.

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice explained the decision saying, ''The changes to the gender eligibility regulations resulted from an extensive consultation process and is founded in science and aligned with the core principles developed during the review. Inclusivity is incredibly important to us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women's game and the safety of players.''

Asked what was the trigger for ICC to bring about this change, a source said it was due to ''cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics.''

"Since cricket will be an Olympic sport, it has to be governed by the Olympic guidelines. This gender issue is a huge one at global level. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has changed regulations and advised sports to implement regulations that are suitable for their sport, which is what we have done," said an ICC source.

The decision comes two months after Canada's Danielle McGahey became the first transgender cricketer to take part in an official international match when she featured in a Women's T20 fixture against Brazil. However, she will no longer be able to participate in women's international games.

Notably, McGahey moved to Canada from Australia in February 2020 and began her social transition from a man to a woman in November 2020. She started her medical transition in May 2021. Cricket Canada said McGahey was selected for the team as she fulfilled all ICC's regulations.

As of now, the rules relate to gender eligibility for international women's cricket only. ''The gender eligibility at the domestic level is a matter for each individual Member board, which may be impacted by local legislation,'' the ICC said.

Transgender athletes have been banned from taking part in elite women's competitions in other sports such as swimming, cycling, athletics, rugby league, and rugby union.