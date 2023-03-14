Husband, Wife Hit Jackpot Totalling Over $100,000 At Las Vegas Casino

While the husband won $87,240, his wife won $13,048.

A couple gambling at a casino in the Las Vegas area hit jackpots totalling more than $100,000 (Rs 82 lakh), according to a report in Hawaii News Now. The husband and wife, who have not been identified, won the huge sums over the weekend, the outlet further said. They played $1 hands of Four Card Keno at the Rampart Casino on Saturday night and hit side-by-side jackpots. This comes months after the chief of Lake Manitoba reserve won a $1.37 million (Rs 11.2 crore) jackpot at a casino in Minnesota.

Talking about the couple's winnings, a casino official told KVVU, "We aren't sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048, adding up to more than $100K."

Rampart Casino is located about 10 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

In December 2022, Lake Manitoba chief Cornell McLean won a jackpot of $1,376,617.44 during a trip, according to CBC. He had put money in the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen, Minnesota and hit the jackpot.

Mr McLean told the outlet that he initially did not realise how much money he had won - the amount he thought was $13,000.

But an attendant later told him that the jackpot was worth north of $1.37 million.

Mr McLean said he will give the money to his wife Lisa because they are planning to buy a new home. He added that the win has given him a chance to change the lives of the people who are the most important in his life.