"Humanity Prevails": Man Shares How Anonymous Doner Paid Student's Fee 3-Day Before Boards

Three days before his board exams, Sourav's brother found himself in an impossible situation. His school refused to issue his admit card because of Rs 54,000 in unpaid fees. His parents were at the school, pleading for a solution, but the administration remained firm. Desperate, Sourav turned to Twitter, sending a direct message to a user, asking for help.

The incident was shared on Twitter by Aaraynsh, who wrote, "I couldn't just sit back, so I decided to help. @MamoniOjha and @sny_259 joined in too, and we passed the message to

@arunbothra Sir, the ADGP of that respective place." Aaryansh shared that Arun Bothra immediately began verifying the situation, offering a glimmer of hope. But what happened next was completely unexpected.

An anonymous Twitter account stepped in. Without any fanfare or demands, the person asked for the student's admission number. Moments later, the entire pending fee was paid directly on the school's website. No negotiations, no publicity-just a quiet act of generosity. The only message? "All the best!"

With the dues cleared, the school had no choice but to issue the admit card.

Aaraynsh further wrote, "With all the negativity on Twitter, moments like these show there are still kind people out there, strangers who step up to help without knowing each other."

He mentioned that Sourav himself is on his own academic journey, preparing for the JEE. He recently scored a 97 percentile in the January attempt. This anonymous act of kindness might just be the push his family needs to keep striving for their dreams.

See the post here:

Yesterday, I got a DM on Twitter from someone asking for help. His brother was being denied an admit card for his board exam because their school hadn't received the pending ₹54,000 fee. When I asked for more details, he told me that his parents were at the school, trying to… — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) February 12, 2025

Commenting on the viral post, a user wrote, "Big round of applause to the person who came forward to help. No one should be deprived of the opportunity to learn, grow, and build a better future."

"This is absolutely wonderful. May God bless that person," another user wrote.

"This is so wholesome. Humanity prevails. Kudos to all of you for your efforts which saved an aspirant's career," the third user wrote.