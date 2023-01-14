Human Skeleton Found In A Building On University Of California's Berkeley Campus

It is still unclear how long the remains were in the abandoned building on the Clark Kerr Campus

A human skeleton was found in an abandoned building on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, as reported by the Independent. According to a statement from the university's police department, it is still unclear how long the remains were in the abandoned building on the Clark Kerr Campus, a residential complex that is about a mile (1.6 kilometres) from the main campus.

According to the police, the structure had been vacant for "many years." The bones, according to officials, were discovered near Building 21 on 2601 Warring Street, a short distance southeast of the main campus, the outlet further stated.

The police also added that there are no open instances of anyone missing from the Berkeley campus. "We do not anticipate that this probe will interfere with Clark Kerr Campus resident activities," they said as quoted by the Independent.

The university also sent a mail to the students informing them about the same. They declared that it was prepared to provide whatever assistance to students who were "distressed" by the news. The Independent stated that an autopsy will be conducted to identify the cause of death.

They found a WHAT on the UC Berkeley campus pic.twitter.com/y4vDYiyKWb — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) January 13, 2023

Talking to Fox News, an unidentified man who was working in the area when the body was discovered said, "We saw a lot of police activity. There was a construction site. They were like demo-ing everything out of this building and all of a sudden just stopped. The next day we saw the coroner come. A lot of police activity. It surprised me that much. There's a lot of homeless activity here, so it was an abandoned building, so figured probably something like that happened."