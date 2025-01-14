"Human Or Bot": Paytm CEO's Warning On How AI Poses Challenge To Authenticity

In a recent X post, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of AI in everyday life, particularly in social media. AI is now widely used by both creators and regular users to generate content, including captions, images, videos, and even voices. The alarmingly realistic results make it increasingly difficult to distinguish between human-created and AI-generated content, a point Mr Sharma highlighted in his post.

Referring to an article by The Guardian, Mr Sharma wrote, "AI-generated slop is killing the internet." According to an article, over 54% of lengthy English-language posts shared on LinkedIn are generated using AI tools.

This data comes from the AI detection startup Originality AI, as reported by WIRED. To assess the prevalence of AI-generated content, the company analyzed 8,795 public LinkedIn posts containing more than 100 words, published between January 2018 and 2024.

I wish we could filter posts by AI bots or humans.

Sadly, soon, you won't know if you are talking to a human or a bot.. https://t.co/EKl5x1Y54i — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) January 12, 2025

Initially, the impact of AI writing tools was minimal, but the number of AI-generated posts has grown significantly since early 2023. "The uptick happened when ChatGPT came out," Originality AI CEO Jon Gillham told WIRED.

An X user pointed out, "Social media will have entirely AI-created content in the very near future." Mr Sharma reshared the post, expressing his wish for a feature that could filter social media posts by "AI or human." He remarked, "Sadly, soon, you won't know if you're interacting with a human or a bot."

The Paytm chief also shared a screenshot showing how Grok, an AI chatbot, provided him with Hindi suggestions for an X post. "Bots everywhere. Meet or write," he joked.

His post quickly went viral, sparking discussions among users about the growing influence of AI tools on social media.

A user wrote, "We are entering an age of big companies with one founder and everything else controlled by AI?"

"There will b enough opporunity to be humen media ..AI will b in wrong hands & uncontrollable," another user wrote.

"There maybe tools for this in the future. You do t look at the post, you look at a bunch of signals (post, grammar, repond speed, creation date, image analysis) then you tag each post and reply "possible bot"," the third user commented.