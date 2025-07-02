How Many Teeth Does Your Labubu Doll Have? It Might Be A Lafufu

When Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Blackpink's Lisa carry the same $30 toy, you know it is officially a trend. The toy is Labubu, the mischievous, sharp-toothed, elf-like creature from Pop Mart's 'The Monsters' collection. Originally inspired by artist Kasing Lung's storybooks, Labubu has quickly evolved from a niche designer figure to a full-blown global fashion accessory.

Dangling from luxury bags, showcased in unboxing videos, Labubu is now everywhere. But with popularity comes imitation. Enter the Lafufu, a counterfeit version of the toy that has become so common (and oddly beloved) it now has its cult following.

What Makes Labubu So Desirable?

Each authentic Labubu figure is sold in a blind box, meaning you don't know which version you will get until you open it. That element of surprise, combined with limited-edition releases, fuels excitement and skyrockets resale prices. What starts at $20 to $30 can easily fetch hundreds on collector platforms. In May, a life-size Labubu even sold at auction for over $150,000 in Beijing.

But it is not only collectors buying in. From Cher to Emma Roberts, celebrities across the board have been spotted with these pocket-sized monsters.

The 'Lafufu'

As demand surges and supply remains limited, knockoffs have exploded. Known online as "Lafufu," these lookalike figures are sold for a fraction of the price on Shein and Alibaba, or even from street vendors in places like Canal Street in New York City.

How To Tell If You Have A Lafufu

While some fakes are obvious, others come dangerously close to the real thing. Here is how to separate your Labubu from a Lafufu: