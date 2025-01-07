"How Lucky We Truly Are": Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Celebrates School Friendships Built On "Pure Connections"

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath is an avid social media user. He often shares his candid views on several topics. Now, in his recent post, the billionaire took a trip down memory lane and shared pictures with his school friends and their families. The images showcased decades-long friendships that have stood the test of time. In his post, he revealed a deeply personal side. "Friendships built on pure connection, free of judgement, are the ones that stand the test of time," he wrote.

"Spending almost 30 years with my school friends, and now our families, makes me realize how lucky we truly are. K2, Normal, Chubby, excuse me for sharing it on social media," Mr Kamath added.

Take a look at the post below:

Friendships built on pure connection, free of judgement, are the ones that stand the test of time. Spending almost 30 years with my school friends, and now our families, makes me realize how lucky we truly are.



— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) January 5, 2025

Mr Kamath shared the post on Sunday and since then, it has accumulated more than 501,000 views and over 900 likes. The caption of the post resonated with many social media users. Reacting to it, one user wrote, "Friendship made at any stage of life remains forever if there is respect & honesty. But it is tough to find these two qualities within many of us. Just remain down to the earth... Best wishes."

"True friends are a powerful medicine that can cure loneliness, hopelessness, emotional stress for loved one," expressed another. "That sounds amazing! Those lifelong friendships are truly special. It's great to see you all still connected after so many years," wrote a third user.

"Hi Nithin, you're absolutely correct. No matter, the school friends are always genuine," commented a fourth user.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Mr Kamath sparked a discussion online after sharing the wisdom of Edward Thorp, a 92-year-old US-based mathematician and professor, on longevity. "This is brilliant advice from the legendary Edward Thorp, who at 92 is still going strong. The only longevity expert you need to listen to," he wrote.

The billionaire also shared a link to an article detailing Thorp's diet and anti-ageing tips. On his "approach to longevity," Thorp called for a balanced approach to living a long and healthy life.