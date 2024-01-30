How Long Does It Take For Tech CEOs To Make Your Salary? Find Out Here

Elon Musk is among the CEOs that have been included in the list.

We all know that Elon Musk (currently the second richest in the world After Bernard Arnault) is very rich. In fact, Mr Arnault, Mr Musk, Jeff Bezos and others are richer than many countries on the planet. It would be interesting to know how long it would take a tech CEO earn your entire year's salary, tackle your entire student debt or pay off your entire mortgage. There is a website that will give you these exact numbers, as they apply to 15 tech moguls.

The company that has created the website says it uses data on salary, bonuses, earnings from equity and other forms of compensation. It is based on the 2019 SEC filings, so the latest wealth figures are expected to give you more heartburn.

It reveals just how quickly people like Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Susan Wojcicki of YouTube and Reed Hastings of Netflix could pay off all of your expenses.

The CEOs included in the list are among the best paid executives in tech and have a combined income of $83 billion (as per 2019 data).

To check the comparative figure, a user will have to choose from three fields on the website - the name of the CEO, annual salary and the amount (in US dollars). The first option has the name of 15 CEOs, while users can choose between annual salary, outstanding mortgage payment and total student loan debt.

Earlier this week, Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), surpassed Mr Musk to become the richest man in the world. As per Forbes, the net worth of the French billionaire and his family grew to $207.6 billion after a $23.6 billion increase.

This is more than the Tesla CEO's $204.7 billion net worth, which dropped 13 per cent with Mr Musk losing more than $18 billion.