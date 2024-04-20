How Can Introverts Shine In The Office? Stanford Lecturer Offers Insights

Matt Abrahams is a leading expert in communication with decades of experience.

While extroverts may seem to have a natural advantage in today's outspoken and assertive work environment, Abrahams suggests introverts can focus on engaging specific colleagues, clients, or bosses-their "audience"-rather t than attending every social event.

The key lies in understanding your audience's needs.

"The biggest mistake people make in their communication is that they don't focus on the needs of the audience," Abrahams tells CNBC Make It. "Attention is the most precious commodity we have in the world today. If I'm not tailoring my message to you, you're not going to pay attention to it."

You have three basic methods at your disposal for figuring out what's important to your audience, he notes: reconnaissance, reflection, and research.

"That's the only way to make [your work] relevant," says Abrahams. "You need to know your audience. You have to talk to them, listen to them, observe them... You have to learn what's important to people, then tailor your message to them."

Extroverted environments with constant interaction can be draining for introverts, requiring them to recharge with alone time. Introverts are often stereotyped as shy or antisocial, which can hinder their leadership potential or contributions to brainstorming sessions.