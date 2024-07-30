'Horror Hiring Story': Mumbai Entrepreneur Called 'B**ch' By Gen Z Candidate

Ms Sawant also shared screenshots of the WhatsApp chat

A Mumbai-based entrepreneur shared her experience of encountering a job applicant who verbally abused her during a WhatsApp exchange. Senain Sawant, the founder of the start-up Grump, has been struggling to find the right candidates. She recounted the incident on LinkedIn, highlighting the challenges entrepreneurs and employers face in finding suitable candidates.

Ms Sawant had scheduled a Google Meet video interview with the candidate, who had applied for the role of a social media executive, for Monday. She explained that since the candidate's resume did not provide enough information for immediate hire, she wanted to meet them to assess their potential as a social media executive or determine if they needed to be trained first as an intern.

"They joined the call with the camera off, said they don't own a computer and something about iOS update not allowing video calls," Senain Sawant said in her LinkedIn post.

When the entrepreneur asked how they usually worked, the candidate said they got a laptop from their previous employer.

"I asked them to join at a time when their video can be turned on, since this is an interview and I need to see who I'm speaking with. They said 'Fine' and cut the call," she said.

"Their tone was off from the start, they weren't audible to begin with and it seemed like they were out in public from the amount of noise in the background."

Ms Sawant also shared screenshots of the WhatsApp chat after the candidate disconnected the video call.

The woman pointed out that it was clearly mentioned in the invite that it would be a video interview and she never heard of an iOS update that does not allow video calls as the candidate claimed.

The candidate got defensive and said they applied for the role of social media executive and not an internship.

The candidate said they are "okay skipping this one (the role)", adding that they had a year of work experience.

"With all due respect, don't be a bi**h. The arrogance you speak with," the candidate said.

Shocked by the verbal abuse, Ms Sawant responded: "Excuse me?"

The candidate doubled down, telling the potential employer: "No one would want to speak to you."

The Mumbai entrepreneur ended the conversation by saying, "Thank you for clarifying your level of experience and professionalism."

The post soon caught the attention of Internet users and several users showed support.

A user wrote, "The younger generation comes with this entitled attitude, thinking they know better. There's no real way to teach them; only their own experiences will humble them, if they're lucky. It's best not to take these incidents to heart and just move on with your day. It's sad that you had such an experience."

Another user wrote, "I understand your frustration, and completely agree with you! Please don't engage with such people - it will be tough but you will find the right people for your team. And colleges, please train your kids in soft skills before sending them out for internships and jobs!"

"Being under Placements myself for a tough 3 years, I can totally understand the frustration you come up with, and as appalling and hurtful this, all I can hope for is for you is to stick to your 'bigger purpose', and let no such people even cross your path in the future. You're truly bigger than this, and hope there comes a day when you get connected like minded people, for you," the third user commented.