'His Energy Is Crazy': Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath On PM Modi's Work Ethic

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his work ethic. Mr Kamath was speaking with actor Ranbir Kapoor in his 'People by WTF' podcast posted on YouTube on July 27. The billionaire also shared his experiences of meeting PM Modi at several events.

Ranbir Kapoor asked Mr Kamath about his relationship with PM Modi. "Can you pick up the phone and call him," the actor asked. To this, the entrepreneur replied, "Can I pick up the phone and call him? No... I have had the privilege of being around him at a couple of events and people read into it. I really respect and admire him."

Mr Kamath also discussed his experience and the hectic work schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was in Washington, United States. "He would do a speaking session with us in a room with some American businessmen at 8 am in the morning, he would go give a speech somewhere at 11 a.m., then he would go sit with the Vice President at 1 to 2 pm, he would do something else at 4 pm, something else at 7 pm, something else at 11 pm, and at 8 to 9 pm in the evening I was out. Like I am tired after two days, I am feeling sick, he was then going to Egypt to do the same thing all over again," he said.

The billionaire added, "His energy at this age is crazy. There is definitely a lot to learn from him. I feel like there's a lot to learn from everybody. And there is definitely so much... to learn from him. And I feel privileged to have seen him in such close quarters."

Further, the 'Animal' actor also reflected on his meeting with PM Modi in 2019. "I know that when I met the Prime Minister, all of us went to meet him four or five years back. A couple of young actors and directors. Of course, you see him on television and you see how he talks. He's a great orator. But I remember the moment that we were sitting and he walked in, and he had this magnetic charm about himself. And he came and he sat down and he spoke... to each person, something so personal."

"Like my father was going through treatment at that time. So he was asking how the treatment was going and what's happening and all of that. He was talking to Alia about something else. Vicky Kaushal about something else. Karan Johar about something else, like everything, was very personal. And that kind of effort, you see in great men. And there are many, many achievers who put in that effort. And that says a lot about that person," Ranbir Kapoor said.