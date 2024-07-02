'Highly Appreciated': Woman Shares How CISF Officials Helped Her Find Lost Diamond Ring at Bengaluru Airport

The post soon went viral and caught the attention of social media users on X.

A woman from Mumbai has written an appreciation post for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, thanking them for helping her find her lost diamond ring. Akanksha Singh narrated the heartwarming incident on X and expressed her gratitude to the CISF for their diligent efforts.

"Today at Kempegowda International Airport (@kempintairprtps), I lost my diamond ring. But with the help of Mr. Rajesh Singh and Mr. Vinay Kumar Rai from @CISFHQrs, I was able to find my ring. All thanks to their coordination and helping nature. Your help is highly appreciated," she said in her post which has gone viral with over 23,000 views so far.

See the post here:

Today at Kempegowda International Airport (@kempintairprtps) I lost my diamond ring.



But with the help of Mr. Rajesh Singh & Mr. Vinay Kumar Rai from @CISFHQrs , I was able to find my ring.

All thanks to their coordination and helping nature.



Your help is highly appreciated. pic.twitter.com/SVGtHp6gLt — Aakanksha Singh (@fair_enough_ugh) June 30, 2024

Responding to the post, the CISF acknowledged Ms Singh's message and assured continued dedication to safety and assistance. "Warm greetings from @CISFHQrs. CISF is always there to help & ensure your travel is safe, secure, and smooth. Thank you for your valuable feedback. It has been forwarded to CISF officers at the airport," the comment read.

The post soon went viral and caught the attention of social media users on X. A user wrote, "I can definitely sense the sigh of relief by author of this X post. Bravo!!! We hope next generation learn some good lesson of this positive ending incident. We also urge CISF top management to reward these men financially."

Another user wrote, "Wow. All this propaganda on my timelines so happy to see this positive post! We need more of such news with no agenda. Good job CISF team!"

"Big salute to Mr Rajesh Singh and Mr VinayKuar Rai of CISF. Your dedication and timely assistance to trace the diamond ring of the passenger is well appreciated. Keep up the good work," the third user commented on X.

"Such stories are for sharing. Thanks for doing and so pleased you found it," the fourth user wrote.

"Similar case i received the same help, date 30/10/2019.. Kudos to the team.. tremendous work," the fifth user shared.



