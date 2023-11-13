Gordon Ramsay Becomes Father For Sixth Time, Shares Pics Of Newborn Son

The chef also hinted this would be his last child.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay have welcomed their sixth child together. On Saturday, the 57-year-old chef took to Instagram and shared the news of the birth of a baby son named Jesse James Ramsay.

He wrote, ''What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.'' He shared three pictures showing his wife Tana smiling as she cradled their newborn son in a fluffy blanket. In the first picture, the chef is seen kissing his son as his wife holds him. The chef also hinted this would be his last child.

Tana Ramsay, who is the author of several cookery books, also shared a post, writing, ''It's been a nerve-wracking 9 months but we've made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay's family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much.''

Several fans and fellow celebrities like Jeremy Renner, TV chefs James Martin and Gino D'Acampo, Top Gear star Paddy McGuinness, and Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden. posted congratulatory messages in response to his post.

One fan wrote, ''Your beautiful wife looks radiant! Congrats to the two, well 8 of you.'' Former Chelsea FC manager and ex-England footballer Frank Lampard commented, ''Congratulations mate!''

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman also said, ''Congrats mate!''

A third fan wrote, ''Completely wonderful, huge congratulations.'' A fourth added, ''I thought it was an old photo of Oscar to remember his birthday and it turns out it's a new baby in the family.''

A fifth wrote, ''“Oh my goodness!!! BLESSINGS, Congratulations to you and your whole family, hope mommy is feeling great.''

Mr Ramsay and his wife have been married since 1996, and are already parents to Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, Matilda "Tilly," 22, and four-year-old Oscar.

Jesse's birth comes four years after the couple welcomed Oscar.



