Google's Ex-CEO Eric Schmidt Says Office Time Crucial For "Promotion In Your 20s"

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt on The Diary of a CEO podcast emphasized the importance of in-person workplace interactions, particularly for young professionals aiming to advance their careers.

"When I was a young executive, I knew nothing about what I was doing," Mr Schmidt shared. "I learned by hanging out at the water cooler, attending meetings, and being present in the hallway." He credited these informal interactions and networking opportunities as vital to his career growth.

Mr Schmidt stated, "If you're in your 20s, you want to be in an office because that's how you're going to get promoted."

His remarks align with research suggesting a correlation between office presence and career advancement. A January study by Live Data Technologies, cited in The Wall Street Journal, found that fully remote workers were 31% less likely to receive promotions compared to their hybrid or in-office peers.

While Schmidt acknowledged productivity gains in some remote work scenarios, he expressed a preference for in-office operations. "The evidence shows that remote work can boost productivity in certain contexts," he said. "I don't personally like it, but I respect the data."

The debate remains contentious. A 2023 study by Stanford's Institute for Economic Policy Research found that fully remote work reduced productivity by 10% compared to in-office setups, though hybrid models showed no significant difference.

Major corporations are revisiting their remote work policies. Amazon, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs have implemented stricter return-to-office requirements, sometimes linking compliance to performance evaluations or employment.

Meta now mandates a minimum of three in-office days per week, citing internal data. CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed that "people who work from home are not efficient, and engineers who come to the office achieve more."

Similarly, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman criticized the push for permanent remote work, calling it one of the tech industry's "worst mistakes."

Schmidt has previously made candid remarks about workplace dynamics. In an April lecture at Stanford University, he linked remote work policies to what he saw as Google's diminishing competitive edge against AI startups like OpenAI and Anthropic.

"Google decided that work-life balance, going home early, and working from home were more important than winning," Schmidt said, adding, "The reason startups succeed is because their people work incredibly hard."

Though Schmidt later walked back these comments, with his spokesperson clarifying that he had misspoken, his remarks contributed to the ongoing debate about the role of office work in driving innovation and maintaining competitiveness.