Google Updates Its 'G' Logo For The First Time In 10 Years, Internet Has Mixed Reactions

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Google has unveiled a redesigned G logo after nearly a decade. The new logo features a vibrant gradient blending the brand's colors. It currently appears only on updated iOS and Pixel phones.

After almost 10 years, Google has unveiled a redesigned version of its iconic 'G' logo. The new design moves away from the solid four-colour blocks. Instead, it blends the logo's colours - red, yellow, green and blue - into a gradient, making it look more vibrant and colourful. The change is subtle, but the new blended logo brings it in line with the gradient the company uses for the Gemini logo's design. So far, the new, redesigned logo appears only on updated iOS and Pixel phones, the Verge reported.

According to the outlet, Google updated its logo for the first time in almost a decade. The firm last made a major change to its logo in September 2015, when it updated its font to a sans-serif typeface. At the time, Google also unveiled a new 'G' logo that incorporates all of the brand's colours.

Take a look at the new logo:

Google has not yet made changes to the main Google wordmark. There is also no official confirmation on whether other product logos will undergo similar updates. The "G" still appears with distinct borders between colours on the web and other Android devices.

Meanwhile, internet users were quick to react to the new logo. While some users called the logo "good looking", others said that they could hardly see any difference.

Also Read | Indian-Origin CEO Yamini Rangan Shares Why She Works On Sundays: "I Get To Decide..."

"Google's new gradient logo is natural evolution. This refresh isn't just overdue, it feels like the design finally caught up with where it always wanted to go. Good business decision," wrote one user. "wut! the logo of google has been changed? I like old logo, that looks better than the new one," commented another.

"It might look like a tiny tweak, but shifting from solid colors to a gradient in the new "G" logo actually helps Google modernize its look and better align with its growing focus on AI and digital experiences. The gradient makes the logo feel more dynamic and screen-friendly, and it matches the visual style of Google's AI products like Gemini-so it's less about immediate gains and more about staying fresh and signaling the company's direction for the future," explained a third user.

"Google's logo updates are the real definition of 'spot the difference'", wrote another.