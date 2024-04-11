Google Reveals Top 20 Destinations For Summer Vacation 2024. See Full List

The list features a lot of trendy and unexpected locations.

Google recently released its top 20 destinations for summer 2024. The list is based on the destinations most searched for by travellers within the US on Google flight for travel between June 1 and August 31. The tech giant shared insights based on past flight booking data and search trends with 'Good Morning America'. The list features a lot of trendy and unexpected locations. The biggest change from 2023, according to Google, is that Cancun moved down from the number two spot to number six, while Tokyo rose from number eight to number three.

The most popular destination for summer 2024 is London, while Paris - which is set to host the upcoming Summer Olympics - landed in the second-place spot. According to ABC News, newcomers to the top destinations list include San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Madrid, Spain. Chicago and San Francisco didn't make the list this year.

Here's the full list of top summer 2024 destinations on Google flights:

London Paris Tokyo Rome New York Cancun Orlando Las Vegas Seattle Athens Los Angeles Miami Barcelona Dublin Fort Lauderdale Honolulu Denver Madrid Boston San Juan

According to ABC News, the tech giant gathers insights from mid-January to mid-March from US users to find out what travel-related queries are top of mind ahead of summer. The outlet reported that searches for "travel itinerary" and "solo travel" reached an all-time high in January.

Two of the top trending "weekend getaway" destinations are Palm Springs and Florida Keys. The top trending "romantic getaway" destinations were Napa in California and Key West in Florida. La Romana and Saint John were the top trending destinations searched with all-inclusive resorts.

Meanwhile, last year, Google Flights introduced a new feature to help travellers book cheaper flights. This feature offers guidance from Google on the most budget-friendly period for booking flights. For example, the new insights could tell you that the cheapest time to book similar trips is usually two months before departure, and you're currently in that sweet spot. Or you might learn that prices have usually dropped closer to takeoff, so you decide to wait before booking. Either way, you can make that decision with a greater sense of confidence.