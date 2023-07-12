Google Doodle Celebrates 'Pani Puri' With Unique Game, Here's How To Play

Google is celebrating the beloved street food with a special interactive doodle game.

Call it 'golgappa', 'pani puri', or 'puchka', this savoury snack is one of the favourite street foods of India, loved by all age groups. And today, Google is celebrating the beloved street food with a special interactive doodle game.

Google chose this day to celebrate the snack, as on July 12, 2015, a restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, achieved the World Record for serving the most flavors of pani puri by offering 51 options. Eight years later, Google is celebrating the remarkable record and giving users a chance to play the interactive game.

''Today's interactive game Doodle celebrates pani puri — a popular South Asian street food made of a crispy shell stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis and flavoured waters. And there's a variety of pani puri for everyone's taste buds,'' Google wrote.

In the interactive game Doodle, the player is given the chance to help the street vendor fill orders for pani puri. The player is tasked with choosing the puris that match each customer's flavour and quantity preference to keep them happy.

Follow these steps:

Log on to www.google.com Click on the Doodle that is displayed just above the search bar Choose the mode you want to play in timed or relaxed Help fulfil orders by clicking on the correct pani puri flavour.

According to a legend, the history of the popular snack dates back to the epic Mahabharata time when the newlywed Draupadi was challenged to feed her five husbands with scarce resources. With just some leftover aloo sabzi (potatoes and vegetables) and a small amount of wheat dough to work with, Draupadi got creative. She filled small pieces of fried dough with the potato and vegetable mixture. Thus, pani puri was created.

This street snack goes by different names, as there are many regional variations that exist across India.