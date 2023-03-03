'Going Supersonic Together...': Real-Life 'Top Gun' Couple's Baby-To-Be Has Flown 9.2 Hours

The couple is expecting the birth of their baby in April.

The real-life 'Top Gun' pilots, US Air Force Major Lauren Olme and Major Mark Olme, are married and pregnant. According to People.com, Ms Lauran works alongside her 34-year-old husband as a flight instructor at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas. The couple met as sophomores while attending the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and were married in 2012. They are now expecting the birth of their baby in April.

As per People, despite being pregnant, Ms Lauren has been roaring through the sky along with her husband, high above the Nevada desert in B-1 Lancer bombers. "Flying in formation with my husband, going supersonic together while I carried our child is something I'll never forget," she told the magazine. "Looking over and knowing that I'm following my wife and baby around in that other airplane beside me was just . . . awesome. I was so proud of her," added Mr Mark.

It was clearly just another day at the office for the Olmes, who are both graduates of the Air Force's version of Top Gun, known as the US Air Force Weapons School. Speaking to the magazine, Ms Lauren revealed that she was back in the cockpit during the second trimester of her pregnancy thanks to a new Air Force policy that allows female pilots to fly during pregnancy. She said that she was thrilled with the new regulations that gave her the green light to fly up until the 28th week of her pregnancy.

However, after learning about the pregnancy last August, the couple discussed whether Ms Lauren should hang up her flight suit until the birth of their baby. "Our big concerns were the fumes, how loud it is inside the cockpit and the risk of ejection," explained Mr Mark. But after Ms Lauren's doctor and the Air Force medical team determined the risks were low, the 33-year-old was back doing what she loved.

She even ended up with a custom flight suit. "I stayed in the normal flight suit that was just a size bigger until my coworkers started telling me that I was stretching the bandwidth of it, so I got a maternity flight suit with a little bit more room in the belly area," said Ms Lauren.

Further, the 33-year-old said that her baby-to-be has already logged 9.2 flight hours, sometimes flying faster than the speed of sound. When asked if the two pilots want their child to one day to follow in their footsteps, Ms Lauren said, "Obviously it's up to them to decide."

"But we'll probably do some small subliminal messaging early on, starting with onesies with 'B-1' written on them," she added.

Ms Lauren also revealed that she plans on returning to flight "ready to rock and roll" after her 12-week maternity leave.

