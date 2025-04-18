Fyre Festival Flops Again, Ticket Holders Told: "Event Has Been..."

Fyre Festival 2 has been postponed just weeks before it was scheduled to start. Ticket holders have been sent a message about a refund by the organisers who claim that new dates for the event will be communicated soon, according to a report in ABC News.

"The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced. We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule," read the message to the ticket holders.

Advertised as a luxury music festival yet again, Fyre Festival 2 was supposed to take place in Mexico from May 30 to June 2. It was intended as a successor to the failed Fyre Festival that was organised in 2017.

The tickets to next month's event went on sale in February this year. Billy McFarland, who was behind the initial Fyre Festival and later faced a jail sentence, took to social media to announce the new event.

"I'm sure many people think I'm crazy for doing this again. But I feel I'd be crazy not to do it again. After years of reflection and now thoughtful, the new team and I have amazing plans for Fyre 2," McFarland said in a statement.

"The adventure seekers who trust the vision and take the leap will help make history."

A website for the event had also been launched, where one could seemingly purchase tickets and hospitality packages. The ticket prices were staggering, ranging from Rs 1.2 lakh ($1,400) to Rs 9.5 crore ($1.1 million) -- for the highest level of luxury.

However, no artists were confirmed to perform at the event, with officials in Mexico associated with Quintana Roo Tourism Department and the Playa Del Carmen government stating that "no event of that name" was scheduled to take place.

Fyre Festival disaster

The 2017 edition of Fyre was the brainchild of McFarland and rapper Ja Rule. The duo advertised the event as the "cultural experience of the decade," but when revelers arrived on the Bahamian island of Exuma, they found lackluster cheese sandwiches, disaster relief-style tents, and no music -- after paying thousands of dollars to attend.

Notably, the promo campaign of the festival featured models like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski partying on yachts. McFarland promised the travelers that they would be able to party with supermodels but ended up delivering a harrowing experience. Numerous festival-goers posted pictures on social media of the shambolic scenes, leading to online mockery of the high prices many had paid.