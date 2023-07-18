Video: Frustrated Over Traffic Jam, UK Man Jumps Out Of Car To Drag Just Stop Oil Protesters Off Road

The man stepped out of his car to confront protestors.

Following a string of high-profile protests, including a disruption of Wimbledon play, the civil resistance group Just Stop Oil, which has been demanding an end to the licencing of all new oil, gas, and coal projects, has frequently made headlines in the international media in recent months.

On the one hand, the group is essentially calling for more action to combat climate change, which even the United Nations wants to work on. However, the bizarre way in which they protest, which includes blocking major roads, has drawn criticism from all over the world.

Yesterday, Just Stop Oil supporters were protesting in 14 different areas of London.

Several protesters were also staging a slow march in the Marylebone Road and Cromwell Road areas. Wearing orange high-vis vests and holding signs reading 'Climate Inaction Kills!' they were walking slowly on the main roads, which created traffic jams for all the vehicles roaming on these roads.

However, amid this chaotic situation, one passenger stepped out of a white Range Rover to confront them, and he dragged slow-walking protesters off a major London road to make it open.

🦺 Just Stop Oil supporters facing aggression on Marylebone Road and Cromwell Road as they march for a liveable future for all.



🖋️ Sign up to slow march against new fossil fuel licences at https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZpic.twitter.com/Abmna9098I — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 17, 2023

What is Just Stop Oil, and what does the group want?

According to the BBC, Just Stop Oil is an environmental activist group founded after the Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, with organisers from both at the helm.

The movement first came to attention following a series of protests in March 2022. This included pitch invasions at several Premier League football grounds.

There have been other notable protests since then, including disruptions at oil terminals and on some of the country's busiest motorways. It has also targeted major sporting events.

The group wants the government to halt new licences for the exploration of oil and other fossil fuels in the UK.

It describes itself as "a coalition of groups working together to ensure the government commits to halting new fossil fuel licencing and production".

The government plans to licence more than 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025.

Unlike Extinction Rebellion, which campaigns on the single big issue of climate change, Just Stop Oil's protests have a more specific focus.