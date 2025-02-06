From Italy To Taiwan, Countries That Have Banned The Use Of China's DeepSeek

DeepSeek's rapid rise to fame has led to widespread scrutiny over its security and safety. Regulators worldwide are taking a closer look at the Chinese AI app, just days after it skyrocketed to fame. Several countries, including Italy and Australia, have already banned government use of the AI app due to security concerns. The privacy watchdogs of countries like Ireland, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands have also raised red flags about DeepSeek's data collection practices.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has temporarily restricted employee access to DeepSeek over security concerns. Even the US has expressed concerns over the app's potential national security implications. Senator Josh Hawley recently introduced a bill that would effectively ban the app in the US, prohibiting individuals from using it or interacting with other Chinese-built AI technologies. Those who violate the proposed law could face severe penalties, including up to $1 million in fines and imprisonment.

Here's a list of countries that have banned DeepSeek AI:

Italy:

Italy was one of the first countries to ban DeepSeek's AI, citing concerns over user data protection. In late January, the Italian Data Protection Authority, Garante, launched an investigation into DeepSeek's data collection practices and compliance with EU data protection laws. When DeepSeek's response was deemed "completely insufficient," the country blocked access to the app, removing it from Apple and Google app stores in Italy, as per Independent.

"[DeepSeek] declared that it does not operate in Italy and that European legislation does not apply to them. The Authority, in addition to ordering the limitation of the processing, has simultaneously opened an investigation," read a statement from the regulators.

Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs has also banned government agencies from using DeepSeek's AI, citing concerns that it "endangers national information security", This ban extends to state-owned businesses and public schools. The ministry's decision is based on the fact that DeepSeek's AI service is a Chinese product, which raises concerns about cross-border data transmission and potential information leaks, as per Radio Free Asia.

"DeepSeek AI service is a Chinese product. Its operation involves [several] information security concerns," the Ministry of Digital Affairs' statement reads.

Australia

Australia has banned government workers from using DeepSeek's AI app due to security concerns, following a directive from the Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs to prevent the use or installation of DeepSeek products on all government systems and devices. This ban doesn't apply to private citizens, according to Reuters. However, the home affairs minister urged Australians to be cautious about their online data usage and to protect their digital privacy.

"After considering threat and risk analysis, I have determined that the use of DeepSeek products, applications and web services poses an unacceptable level of security risk to the Australian Government," the Home Affairs secretary said in a statement.