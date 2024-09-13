From Hills To Heritage: 5 Quick Weekend Getaways From Delhi

These weekend getaways offer the perfect balance of adventure, relaxation, and cultural exploration.

With the daily grind of city life, certain places offer a refreshing escape from the chaos. Whether you're a nature enthusiast, a history buff, or someone who simply wants to relax, these regions offer diverse experiences. Those living in Delhi have an advantage since there many are such places that can be explored over the weekend. From mountains to historical forts, each of these destinations promises a refreshing break from the bustling life of the national capital.

Here's a list of five weekend destinations near Delhi:

1. Rishikesh

Distance from Delhi: 240 km

Travel Time: 6 hours (by road)

Known as the gateway to Garhwal Himalayas, Rishikesh is a serene town very close to Haridwar along the banks of the Ganga. Often referred to as the Yoga Capital of the World, Rishikesh has become a magnet for spiritual seekers and adventure lovers alike.

For thrill-seekers, activities such as river rafting, bungee jumping and trekking are a must-try. The white-water rafting in Rishikesh is considered among the best in the country, offering an adrenaline-packed experience on the rapids of the Ganga. Apart from this, the serene environment lends itself to quieter activities like meditation and yoga retreats. The iconic Laxman Jhula and Ram Jhula, and Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat adds to the allure of the place.

2. Jaipur

Distance from Delhi: 317 km

Travel Time: 5-6 hours (by road)

Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, is a city of grandeur and opulence, offering visitors a rich blend of history, culture and architectural splendour. Also known as the Pink City due to the pink-tinted sandstone used in its old city, Jaipur is home to some of India's most iconic landmarks.

Visitor can go to the Amber Fort, a stunning example of Rajput architecture, City Palace, which still houses the royal family of Jaipur, and Hawa Mahal. For those who enjoy shopping, Jaipur's markets are filled with handicrafts, textiles, and jewellery, making it a haven for art lovers. The bustling markets of Johari Bazaar and Bapu Bazaar are also famous for traditional Rajasthani fabrics and goods.

3. Lansdowne

Distance from Delhi: 280 km

Travel Time: 6 hours (by road)

For those seeking tranquility, Lansdowne in Uttarakhand is a hidden gem. Unlike other crowded hill stations, Lansdowne offers a peaceful retreat in the lap of nature. This small cantonment town was developed by the British and still carries traces of its colonial charm.

Surrounded by thick oak and pine forests, Lansdowne is perfect for long nature walks and bird-watching. Some popular spots include the Bhulla Tal Lake, Tip N Top viewpoint, and the War Memorial. It is also popular among adventure seekers who want to go on trekking.

4. Agra

Distance from Delhi: 230 km

Travel Time: 4-5 hours (by road)

Agra is synonymous with the world-famous Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the Seven Wonders of the World. This architectural masterpiece, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, is reason enough to make Agra a top weekend destination from Delhi.

Apart from Taj Mahal, the city is also famous for Agra Fort, another UNESCO-listed site, Tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah nd Fatehpur Sikri.

5. Neemrana

Distance from Delhi: 120 km

Travel Time: 2 hours (by road)

Nestled in the Aravalli hills, Neemrana is best known for its majestic fort, which has been transformed into a luxurious heritage hotel. Dating back to the 15th century, Neemrana Fort-Palace is a perfect blend of traditional grandeur and modern luxury.

Visitors to Neemrana can enjoy a variety of experiences, from zip-lining across the fort to exploring its sprawling gardens, terraces and hidden chambers. The fort offers an array of activities, including spa treatments, cultural performances and gourmet dining.

For those with limited time, Neemrana offers a quick luxury escape with minimal travel. On the other hand, if you're willing to go a little farther, Rishikesh's adventure activities or Jaipur's royal heritage will surely leave you with lasting memories.