From Ball Boy To 'Hitting Partners': Vivek Ramaswamy Plays Tennis With Andre Agassi

Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy recently shared a video of him playing Tennis with one of the greatest Tennis players in history Andre Agassi. Mr Ramaswamy also revealed that earlier, he used to be a ball boy for the former World Number 1. "I used to be a ball boy for @AndreAgassi, we were hitting partners today," he said.

The 39-year-old also shared some inspirational words by the tennis champion. "His sage advice: the longest distance between two points is that between your mind & your heart. Bend the former to meet the latter," Mr Ramaswamy wrote.

In the clip, the two are seen playing side by side at an indoor tennis court. Further, in the now-viral clip, Mr Agassi and Mr Ramaswamy are seen playing on either side of the net.

I used to be a ball boy for @AndreAgassi, we were hitting partners today. His sage advice: the longest distance between two points is that between your mind & your heart. Bend the former to meet the latter. pic.twitter.com/BiXUBapRnI — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 25, 2024

Notably, Mr Agassi is a former world No. 1 and retired in 2006 from competitive tennis. He has eight Majors on his resume and is married to German tennis great Steffi Graf.

Since being shared, the clip has amassed 1.3 million views on the microblogging website.

"Great advice. You have the power to change your perception of reality," said a user.

"Wow. I'm not a tennis fan but I certainly remember Andre," another added.

A third said, "Agassi is a Legend."

"A lot of wisdom, strategy, and discipline can be gained from playing sports. Most successful leaders in the business world trace their success back to early childhood for this reason," stated a person.

"That's profound advice from Agassi. Aligning your mind with your heart can make all the difference in achieving true fulfillment," commented a user.

Meanwhile, Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the 2024 US presidential election in January and announced his support for Donald Trump. Mr Ramaswamy, relatively unknown in political circles when he entered the race in February 2023, managed to garner attention and support among Republican voters through his strong opinions on immigration and an America-first approach.